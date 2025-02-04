Head predicts Konstas recall as an opener in WTC final, says 'most likely I’ll go back to middle-order'

New Delhi: Australia batter Travis Head has indicated a return to the middle-order for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord’s, with the expectation that youngster Sam Konstas will reclaim his opening spot alongside veteran Usman Khawaja for the crucial clash against South Africa.

Head justifies Australia's bold decision to drop Sam Konstas for first Sri Lanka Test by smashing a half-century off just 35 balls as an opener, helping Australia secure a commanding victory over the hosts.

Head's promotion to the opener, along with the omission of Sam Konstas and the inclusion of debutant Josh Inglis, has sparked considerable debate in Australia. Despite all the talks, the vice-captain Head expressed confidence that the 19-year-old Konstas could play against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

“Most likely I’ll go back into the middle-order and Sam would open, but I’m glad I’m not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, guys are playing well, Greeny’s [Cameron Green] going to be fit," Head said ahead of Thursday’s second Test, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“So it’s going to be hard to fit in and I think that’s what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that’s tough to get in, where everyone’s pushing for spots. That’s where the pressure comes in, trying to hold your spot on every Test knowing there are people behind you. So we’re in a strong position. It’s better having seven or eight batters talked about than three or four," he added.

Head reiterated that he is unlikely to open the batting in Test matches in seaming conditions.

“That’s probably unlikely with where we’ve gone. I’ve had conversations with Ron, and Pat, they know where I stand and that I’ll do anything they require. But I’m in the position they want me to be in. As long as I keep being consistent in that position and trying to do as well as I can, that’s great, but it’s probably unlikely that I would [open] in Australia with where we’ve been in the last two years. It feels like the middle order is the spot in Australia for me," he said.