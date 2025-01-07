I wasn't in Australia opener's race at all, claims Matt Renshaw

After clinching the five-Test series against India 3-1 and securing the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot, Australia's next focus will be on an away tour of Sri Lanka for two Tests later in the month.

Following the retirement of opener David Warner, Australia have struggled to find a suitable partner for Usman Khawaja until Sam Konstas, who played in the final two Tests against India and scored a half-century on his international debut.

Before the start of the series against India, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney and Konstas were discussed as the potential opening options. However, only McSweeney and Konstas only got the opportunity to play in the series.

Matthew Renshaw claimed that he was not in consideration for Australia Test opener role. However, as the selection for the Sri Lanka tour nears, he is hoping to get a nod ahead of others due to his previous red-ball experience in the sub-continent.

"I probably wouldn't say that I got caught up in the opener race. I don't think I was in it at all,” Renshaw told SEN Mornings.

"I’m probably further away than a few of the boys (to be selected) but most of my tests have been in Asia so I’ve got a fair bit of experience there if called upon.

"It’s been me trying to play my cricket the way I want to and I've really enjoyed it. (I’m) feeling really good about my cricket and how my batting is going and obviously there’s aspirations there but I'm really enjoying my cricket right now.”

As discussion emerges over the future of the Australian Test side, Renshaw believes that not any player can open, and it would be his preferred position should he return to the side.

"Opening is a specialist position, it’s one of the toughest jobs in world sport. If Steve Smith goes up the top and doesn’t have the experience he would like, you can tell it's pretty difficult. I feel like I could bat anywhere if that opportunity came but I’ll keep opening for Queensland because it brings me the most satisfaction when you succeed," he said.

The first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played in Galle from January 29.