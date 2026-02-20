Ibrahim Zadran 95 runs helped Afghanistan to a big day in cricket. In an international cricket match report from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Afghanistan played against Canada in Afghanistan cricket latest news. Zadran scored 95 runs. This is the best scores any Afghan players in the World Cup has played. He played very well and hit many boundaries which made the fans very happy.]

Afghanistan had done a total of 200 runs for 4 wickets when they were batting first. Their batting performance was very strong because of their Player, Zadran. He scored a lot and got good support from his teams players. The bowlers also did extremely well. They made sure Canada had no chance against them. Afghanistan won from 82 runs.

This match was extra special because it was Jonathan Trott’s farewell match as coach of the Afghanistan team. Trott has been helping the team grow for years. After the game, Zadran gave his Player of the Match award to Trott and said nice things about him. This gave the Afghanistan team a happy memory even though they could not reach the next round.

The Zadran match highlights show that he played with skill and heart, guiding his team to an Afghanistan big win cricket moment on the field. The whole community celebrated the victory. They said goodbye to Trott in a good way. This was a proud day for the Afghanistan's cricket team.