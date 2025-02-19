Live
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
The much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19, with the top 8 teams ready to compete for glory.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19, featuring the top eight cricket teams. Pakistan will host the event for the first time in nearly 30 years, with India as a favorite. Due to security concerns, all of India's matches will be played in Dubai.
The opening match on February 19 will feature Pakistan vs New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium. The tournament runs until March 9, with teams in two groups: Group-A (India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh) and Group-B (Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan). The top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals.
Matches will be held in Pakistan's cities—Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi—and in Dubai for Indian team matches. A major highlight of the tournament will be the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan game on February 23.
**How to Watch the Champions Trophy 2025 Live:**
Here are the details on where to watch the live broadcast and streaming for viewers in different regions:
- India: Watch on Star Sports Network or stream on Jio Hotstar
- Pakistan: Available on PTV, Ten Sports, Myco, and Tamasha App
- UAE: Watch on CricLife Max, CricLife Max 2, and Stars Play
- UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, SkyGo, Sky Sports App
- USA/Canada: Willow TV and Cricbuzz app
- Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean App
- Australia: Prime Video
- New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, Now, Sky Go app
- South Africa: SuperSport and SuperSport App
- Bangladesh: Tofi App, Nagorik TV, T Sports
- Afghanistan: ATN
- Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1), Digital via Sirasarewiet, and highlights streaming
Don’t miss out on the action! Mark your calendars for this thrilling tournament and catch all the matches live from February 19 to March 9.