ICC Likely to Propose Two Bangladesh Venues Amid T20 World Cup Venue Debate

ICC T20 World Cup news: The BCB officially approached the ICC in response to "security concerns" and asked for Bangladesh's games to be relocated out of India and transferred to Sri Lanka. The request was made shortly following Bangladesh speed bowler Mustafizur Rahman was let go by IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, following an advice by the BCCI. Despite this appeal, sources confirm that the ICC will not likely to accept the change of venue.

"As you may have guessed we don't make the decisions for ourselves regarding the upcoming World Cup. We will be in consultation with the government. But for the moment, our position is the same," Aminul said while talking to journalists in Sylhet.

The Bangladesh government is also seeking direct communications with the Indian government about the security conditions ahead of the tournament.

Additionally, Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat was the official officiating in the ODI opener against India with New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. Saikat as well as his fellow Bangladeshi officials Gazi Sohel, is likely to join an officiating team for the T20 World Cup as well.

The ICC might take Saikat's recent involvement in international matches on the Indian soil in India as a point of reference in addressing security issues raised by the BCB and possibly bolstering Bangladesh T20 World Cup venues on playing the Bangladeshi World Cup matches in India.