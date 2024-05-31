ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batters set up 35-run win over Australia in warm-up match

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, who had decent outings at the recently concluded Indian Premier League, struck form as they scored half-centuries to help beat nine-man Australia by 35 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match at Port of Spain.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey, who was a good fielder in his heyday, and head coach Andrew McDonald stepped onto the field as fielders but were sent on leather hunt by the West Indies batters.

Pooran (75, 25b, 5x4, 8x6), skipper Powell (52, 25b, 4x4, 4x6) and Sherfane Rutherford (47*, 18b, 4x4, 4x6) went hammer and tongs as the West Indies amassed a massive 257 for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

All five bowlers used by Australia went for plenty, with Tim David being the least economical bowler, when he gave away 40 runs in his four overs at 10 runs per over. Ashton Agar returned expensive figures of 4-0-58-1 (14.50 runs per over), while Adam Zampa was more expensive, leaking at 15.50 runs per over (4-0-62-2).

Australia started well with Josh Inglis (55, 30b, 3x4, 4x6) scoring a sublime half century with Nathan Ellis playing a supportive role by scoring 39 (22b, 4x4, 2x6) but no other Australian batter was able to convert his start as they could only manage 222 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs, losing by 35 runs.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, who is recovering from an injury, did not bowl but batted to score just four runs.

Australia’s IPL players—Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Travis Head—haven't joined the squad as they are enjoying some time off at home after a hectic IPL. The players will join the Australian squad well in time for their first match against Oman on June 6.

In another match, Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by three runs under the DLS method. Batting first, PNG could only manage 109/7 in their 20 overs and Namibia were 93/6 in 16.5 overs when there was rain interruption. The match couldn’t resume and Namibia were three runs ahead on DLS calculations.

Another warm-up match between the Netherlands and Canada at Dallas was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy thunderstorms.