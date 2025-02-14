ICC Unveils Prize Money for Champions Trophy 2025 Ahead of Start

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the prize money for the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 14, just days before the tournament's official start on February 19 in Pakistan. A key highlight of the announcement is the overall prize pool, which amounts to approximately Rs 59.9 crore (roughly $6.9 million). The breakdown of the prize distribution shows how much each team will earn at various stages of the competition.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded Rs 19.45 crore (approximately $2.24 million), while the runner-up will receive Rs 9.72 crore ($1.12 million). The prize purse also extends to teams that perform well throughout the stages. For each match won during the group phase, a team will earn Rs 29.5 lakh. Teams that finish in fifth or sixth place will take home Rs 3.04 crore, while those in seventh and eighth places will each receive Rs 1.21 crore. Additionally, every participating team will be provided Rs 1.08 crore for taking part in the tournament.

While the prize pool marks an increase of 53 per cent compared to the 2017 Champions Trophy, some players’ IPL salaries are still notably higher. In recent IPL auctions, players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer fetched significant salaries. Pant was acquired by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 27 crore, Shreyas joined Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, and Venkatesh was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore.

The tournament will feature eight teams competing for the prestigious title. Teams that reach the semi-finals will earn Rs 4.86 crore each. The total potential earnings for the champion team, combining winnings from the group stage and final victory, stand at Rs 19.45 crore. India will play its matches in Dubai, adding an international dimension to their campaign.