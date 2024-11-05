ICC Women’s Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Ranked Fourth, Harmanpreet Kaur ranked Ninth; India Third in Team Rankings

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricket team’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has come back to where she belonged – into the top 10 batters in the world. Harmanpreet is now ranked ninth in the latest ICC Women’s ODI player rankings.

The Indian captain slipped to 12th in the world but her unbeaten 59 off 63 balls in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in their ICC Women’s Championship Series helped her bounce back into the top 10 in the world.

The Indian captain is now joint-ninth alongside Sophie Devine of New Zealand with 654 points.

Meanwhile, opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has 728 points and is placed fourth on the batters list. The southpaw, who won the player of the match award for her 100 against New Zealand, added 23 rating points, just five less than Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt leads the batters table with 760 points.

India’s wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia also gained in the latest ICC batting rankings after moving up three places, to 45th from 48th, after her useful contribution of 35 helped in the rise.

In the women’s ODI all-rounder rankings, India’s Deepti Sharma is the only all-rounder in the top 10. Deepti is ranked fourth with 378 points.

In the latest bowling rankings, India’s Renuka Singh has moved up four places to 32nd, the highest ranked Indian bowler. Saima Thakor is ranked joint-77th, moving up 20 places, while Priya Mishra is ranked 83 in the world in the latest rankings.

In the team rankings, India are now third in the ICC Women’s Championship standings. The leap has come after India beat New Zealand in the recently-concluded series.

India are on 25 points from 15 matches while New Zealand are sixth with 20 from 21. Australia and England are at the top with 28 points each, from 18 and 21 matches, respectively.