Live
- Goa Congress posts video of defectors with ‘Hey Ram’ theme
- ILT20 Season 2: Adil Rashid, Tim David, and Dan Lawrence picked as wildcards
- Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya from Assam
- Excise policy case: Delhi court extends liquor bizman Sameer Mahendru's interim bail till Feb 9
- KIYG 2023: Maharashtra open their account as gymnast Aaryan Davande wins boys' Artistic All-Around gold
- Vote for any party, but not in the name of religion: Abhishek Banerjee
- Delhi HC seeks govt response on NHRC recommendations in Jamia Millia Islamia violence case
- 34 Manipur MLAs threaten to take 'appropriate action' if govt does not cancel Suspension of Operations with militants
- 'Khichdi scam': Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's ED custody till Jan 25
- Apple's 2024 iPad Lineup: Specifications, Prices, and Release Dates
Just In
ILT20 Season 2: Adil Rashid, Tim David, and Dan Lawrence picked as wildcards
England’s One-day International (ODI) and T20 World Cup-winning leg-spinner Adil Rashid (366 international wickets) has become the latest Wildcard selection for the ILT20 Season 2. Rashid will be making his tournament debut for Sharjah Warriors.
Dubai: England’s One-day International (ODI) and T20 World Cup-winning leg-spinner Adil Rashid (366 international wickets) has become the latest Wildcard selection for the ILT20 Season 2. Rashid will be making his tournament debut for Sharjah Warriors.
Rashid is the third player to have been signed as a Wildcard in the Season 2. Australia big-hitter Tim David made his ILT20 and MI Emirates debut on Saturday against the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.
England batter Dan Lawrence was picked as a Wildcard by Desert Vipers. Lawrence featured in the Vipers tournament opener against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday.
The Wildcard was introduced by the ILT20 as an additional squad selection option for the franchises.
Each franchise is permitted to add up to two additional players to its squad, beyond the original limit of 22 players. This is an option and not mandatory. If franchises have already reached the maximum $2.5m salary spend, they will be permitted to spend a maximum of 10% of the salary cap which is $250,000 on Wildcard players.
If teams still have some room within the original maximum $2.5m salary spend, they will be able to spend that remaining amount and if required, a further amount of up to $250,000 while remaining within the Wildcard player spend. Wildcard players may come into ILT20 at any stage during the season.