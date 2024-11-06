Live
- Ravi Selected for NSS Pre-RD Camp at KBC University, Maharashtra
- ‘Thandel’ set to ignite screens this February
- Naga Lalitha Sree on Revolutionizing Digital Payments
- Venkat Sumanth Guduru Drives Integration Transformation
- ‘Jathara’ pre-release event held; gears up for release on Nov 8
- Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to empower aspiring writers
- 20th Century Entertainments unveils title and FL of ‘Laggam Time’
- Chetan Krishna expresses his enthusiasm for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’
- KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second unofficial India A vs Australia A Test match, ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- ‘Game Changer’ draws universal attention: Dil Raju
Just In
Inaugural edition of Lanka T10 Super League to be played in Kandy
The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played in the iconic hill capital of Kandy, one of the major venues in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, all games of the tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, starting from December 12 to 22.
Colombo: The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played in the iconic hill capital of Kandy, one of the major venues in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, all games of the tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, starting from December 12 to 22.
The Lanka T10 Super League, the newest addition to Sri Lanka's annual cricketing calendar, will feature the finest international stars alongside top Sri Lankan players, as well as young and emerging stars. Sri Lanka already hosts the Lanka Premier League, a professional T20 league.
In the fray will be six teams -- the Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Negombo Braves -- which will be competing in the tournament.
Each team will have a squad of a maximum of 17 players and a minimum of 15 players, including seven international players, Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Wednesday.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, one of Sri Lanka's most scenic venues, has hosted international matches across all formats since its debut in 2010. The ground has proudly staged three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup games, and three ODI Asia Cup games.
The venue, which is the home of the Kandy Bolts, is also the base for one of four Centres of Excellence of Sri Lanka Cricket, focusing on developing the game.
The T10 is the newest and shortest format of the game is gaining popularity all around the world in the last couple of years.