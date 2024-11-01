IND vs NZ third Test: India fail to wrest advantage, slip to 86/4 after bowling New Zealand out for 235 in first innings

Hyderabad: New Zealand took the upper hand at the end of the first day’s play in the third Test against India after reducing Rohit Sharma’s men to 86/4 after they were bowled out for 235 in their first innings.

India, after losing the first two Test matches in Bengaluru and Pune, come into the third Test being played at the Wankhede Stadium from Friday to salvage some pride but after an inspiring bowling performance, led by Ravindra Jadeja, Indian batters couldn’t wrest the advantage and slipped from 78/1 t0 86/4 when stumps were drawn on the first day.

New Zealand won the toss and Tom Latham had no hesitation to bat first, given that a dust bowl was on offer at the Wankhede Stadium. Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja (5/65) and Washington Sundar (4/81) shared nine wickets between as New Zealand were bowled out for 235 in their first innings.

It was Jadeja’s 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he is now the fifth-highest wicket taker for India in Test matches.

Daryl Mitchell (82) and Will Young (71) managed a score of repute for New Zealand.

India had to bat 22 overs in the final session and were off to a decent start. However, in the seventh over Matt Henry induced an edge from Rohit’s bat and captain Latham, at second slip, took a catch to send the Indian skipper back to the hut.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (31 batting) put on a partnership of 53 for the second wicket but Jaiswal tried to play a reverse sweep of Aijaz Patel but could only see the ball rattle the timber.

Mohammad Siraj walked up next as the night watchman but he couldn’t make any difference as Ajaz trapped him in front the very next ball to reduce India to 78/3.

It soon became 84/4 when Virat Kohli (4) attempted a quick single but couldn’t beat Henry’s throw with a dive too as India were in a spot of bother.

India lost three wickets in the space of nine balls and Gill and Rishabh Pant (1 batting) would hope to reduce much of the 149-run deficit when they come out to bat on Saturday morning.

Brief scores: New Zealand 235 in 65.4 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) vs India 86/4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 31 (batting), Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2/33).