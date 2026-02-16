IND vs PAK Colombo Match: Danish Kaneria Mocks Pakistan After 61-Run Defeat

The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup for 2026 was extremely good. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs. This India vs Pakistan Colombo rout shocked many fans and created strong reactions in Pakistan.

In an ex Pakistan spinner statement, former player Danish Kaneria mocked Pakistan’s poor performance. He said that Pakistan should have just skipped the match instead of being defeated so brutally. That India VS Pakistan comment of his has went viral. It is now being related to the controversy of the India VS Pakistan cricket match.

Before the game, there was also a small cricket political controversy. Pakistan had earlier considered boycotting the India game in support of Bangladesh after tournament issues. However, they later decided to play after discussions with ICC officials.

In the T20 World Cup, India batted first against Pakistan. India scored 175 runs. Ishan Kishan covered up 77 runs in the whole match itself. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel took 2 wickets each. Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 runs.

This horrible result has hurt Pakistan brutally. India is now leading 8-1 in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has unfortunately lost this match. Their only chance to get to the Super 8 stage is them winning their final group match.India's cricket team successfully qualified and is making the nation proud of them.