IND vs SA: Injury lay-off was ‘difficult mentally,’ says Temba Bavuma ahead of T20I series

South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has opened up on the "difficult" time he has faced recently due to injuries.



Bavuma has missed many international fixtures this year due to various injuries. However, he now is looking forward to touring India for the ODI and T20I series. The three-match T20I series will go underway on Sept. 28 in Thiruvananthapuram and the three-ODI series will begin on Oct. 6 in Delhi.

The Proteas side spent some time in Cape Town for a team-building exercise before leaving the country.

Bavuma-led South Africa will directly head to Australia from India for the T20 World Cup. South Africa's group in the marquee event also includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the qualifying team from Group 2.

In a press conference, before leaving for India, Bavuma said their immediate aim is to have everyone touch their form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"We want to get the guys into form, most of them have been in form but guys like me, I've been out of action for the past three months so now I'm looking forward to that. Personally, I just want to be out there on the park and using that opportunity to get game time, to get runs behind me and to get the confidence back.

"There may be other guys as well not yet in the right form, so it's about getting them to where they need to be at. We also need to finalise that final XI. We have a good idea of what that team will look like, but also considering the fact that conditions in India are different to those in Australia. So the side we probably play in Australia won't necessarily be the one in India," added Bavuma in the departure press conference.

Speaking of his injuries that led him to miss the T20I against Ireland and England, Bavuma said, "The last few months have been the toughest from an injury point of view," he explained. "It was definitely frustrating.

"Going through that period not really knowing when I was going to recover with my elbow, it was quite difficult mentally. But I'm here now, by elbow feels good, I obviously opted against the surgery, but I'm excited and blessed to have the opportunity again to run out there for the Proteas."

Mark Boucher is set to step down as South Africa's head coach at the end of the T20 World Cup. When reporters asked Bavuma if the team's brand of cricket would change once Boucher departs, the skipper replied," It's difficult to look that far into the future. We're just focussed on the now at the moment and that is on the tour to India.

The focus is also on filling the gaps that need to be filled in terms of preparation, also in terms of getting the guys into form leading up to the World Cup and making sure we keep holding on to our confidence and belief as a unit. That's where the focus is right now."

In fact, Bavuma sees Boucher's departure as extra motivation for his side to do well in the ICC event, which is due to begin on Oct. 16 Down Under.

"We obviously have the situation of the coach who will be leaving the team after the World Cup and I guess that's an extra bit of motivation for us as a unit with everything that is already there.

"What happens after the World Cup is quite hard to talk about. In terms of the brand of play, I don't see that changing. I think the language that we've been speaking as a team has been quite consistent over the last 18 months, so I don't see that changing. The coach will leave, but his taste and brand on the team that is with us at the moment will continue."