IND VS WI: Jason Holder claims special record after 71-ball 57 against India in 1st ODI

Jason Holder joined an elite group of West Indian cricketers after his knock of 57 on Sunday.



Holder became only the fifth West Indian player with 2,000 or more runs and 100+ wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after Dwayne Bravo, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle and Vivian Richards.

The former skipper bagged the record during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. Holder was 46 runs away from the milestone prior to the opening game of the six-match series against India.

Holder, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has scored 2,011 runs in 125 matches at an average of 25.13. While he is yet to score a century, he has 11 fifties to his name.

Holder has picked up 141 wickets in the 50-over format for the West Indies. He could add more to the tally if he manages to make any breakthroughs in the second innings against India on Sunday.





Crucial innings by Big Jase @Jaseholder98 👏



Stats 📈



- 11th ODI fifty

- 3rd ODI fifty vs 🇮🇳

- 1st ODI fifty since last July vs🇦🇺

- 2000 runs in ODIs#MenInMaroon #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/NAzIRIyBIL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 6, 2022





India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put West Indies to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series. A collective effort from the Indian bowling attack saw the visitors get bowl out of a mere 176 runs in 43.5 overs. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets for 49 runs in 9.4 overs. Three wickets went to his fellow spinner Washington Sundar, two scalps to Prasidh Krishna and one wicket to Mohammed Siraj.

Chahal's 4 for 49 was the first instance of an Indian spinner taking four wickets in an ODI innings since the bowler's 4 for 51 against South Africa in India's opening game in WC 2019 in Southampton.

Sundar, who is returning after a long lay-off following contracting the coronavirus, expressed delight about returning to Indian colours.

"Definitely, very good to be back in Indian colours. Heartening to get the opportunity today. Bit of turn and bit of slowness to start with was a treat for me. Me and Yuzi enjoyed bowling today. Hopefully, we can get this quite easily. Most teams would prefer starting with seamers.

But this is what I have been doing in domestic cricket as well. I have been bowling 7th, 8th overs and so on in the powerplay. I am very comfortable doing this as well. We should hopefully get this easily," said Sundar, who is playing only his second ODI.

Holder, who struck four sixes in his knock of 71-ball 57, top-scored for West Indies. It was his third half-century in the ODIs against Team India. Tail-ender Fabian Allen was the next best, having scored 29 off 43 balls.