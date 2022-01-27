IND vs WI: Rohit returns, 3 rookies included as BCCI announces squad for ODI, T20I series

Rohit Sharma returned and three rookies - Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan - were included as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies on Wednesday.



The upcoming six-match white-ball series against West Indies is going to be Rohit's first series as India's full-time skipper. After he was appointed as Virat Kohli's successor, India toured South Africa but Rohit missed it due to a hamstring injury.

India are set to host West Indies in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), starting Feb. 6. The ODIs will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the T20Is at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rahul available only from 2nd ODI

In his absence, KL Rahul had led India, who would be Rohit's deputy for the IND vs WI series. However, Rahul would be available only from the second ODI, as per an official release from the BCCI.

While it is legspinner Bishnoi's maiden India call-up, Avesh received his first India call-up last year when New Zealand had toured India for three T20Is and two Tests. Avesh was included in India's T20I squad but did not get a game.

Baroda's batting all-rounder Hooda, who has received an India call-up a bunch of times, was once again included in the ODI squad. The 26-year-old would hope to finally represent India on the international level.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, as expected, have been rested as a part of their workload management.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1486385548063555584

Jadeja still recovering, Bhuvi receives another chance

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was expected to make a comeback in the upcoming series, was not included in either of the squads as he is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who received criticism after a poor performance in South Africa, where India suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, also found a place in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad. Haryana captain Harshal Patel also returned to the ODI squad.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the sidelines for a long time, has returned to India's ODI squad. The last time he received an opportunity was in Sri Lanka last year when India was forced to pick a second-string side.

While Ravichandran Ashwin was not picked in either squad as the offspinner is undergoing treatment, his Tamil Nadu teammate Washington Sundar made his way back into the team. He missed out on the South Africa tour due to covid.

IND vs WI Series: Squads

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel