IND VS WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer recover from covid ahead of 2nd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have reportedly tested negative for covid-19 and are clear to play ahead of the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies.

Dhawan and Iyer, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Navdeep Saini and a few other members of the Indian camp had returned with a positive result just before the opening ODI.

"Yes, Shikhar and Shreyas have tested negative for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to train. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation," an unnamed source told ANI.

Team India is set to have a training session on Tuesday evening and Dhawan and Iyer are expected to be a part of it. However, the duo will only do some "light training".

"Both of them (Shreyas and Shikhar) are allowed to light training as per the protocol. However, the medical team will monitor them before a decision is taken about their availability," a source in the BCCI told Sportstar, indicating that the management does not want to rush things.

After the covid outbreak in the Indian camp, the BCCI had added Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to the ODI squad. Unfortunately, due to the quarantine protocol, Mayank could not play the first ODI.









KL Rahul also had missed the first game in Ahmedabad due to personal reasons. However, on Monday, Rahul, Mayank and Saini were seen training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"They were seen in training, they coming back makes our unit stronger and at the end of the day, it is the call of the team management on who is going to play and who isn't," Suryakumar Yadav said in a pre-match conference on Tuesday.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Yuzendra Chahal was the Player of the Match for his figures of 4 for 49 that helped the hosts bowl out Windies for 176. During the chase, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he scored a 51-ball 60.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played in Ahemdabad on Wednesday (Feb. 9).