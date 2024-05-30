India at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 - All you need to know, match timing, when and where to watch and live stream T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team will be hoping to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second time, with the showpiece event commencing in the USA and the West Indies from June 1.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will kick off with hosts USA taking on Canada at Dallas on June 1.

The Indian cricket team, led by veteran Rohit Sharma, will start their engagements from June 5 when they meet Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The big ticket India vs. Pakistan match will be played at the same stadium on June 9, while India move to Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15 for their last league match after playing the USA on June 12.

To get acclimated with the conditions on offer, India will play a warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on June 1.

The Indian team, sans star batter Virat Kohli, arrived in New York a couple of days earlier and on Tuesday, the team had a light training session. The team did warm-ups, indulged in some team building activities, went for some runs and did some strength and conditioning training. They are expected to hit full training sessions in a day’s time.

India’s league matches will be played in New York and Florida before they move to the Super Eight stage in the West Indies.

Regardless of where they finish, India will be A1 in the group and have also been drawn to play the second semifinal on June 27, if they advance that far.

India’s schedule at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Warm-up match

India vs. Bangladesh - June 1 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Group matches

India vs Ireland - June 5 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

India vs USA - June 12 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

India vs Canada - June 15 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Super Eight stage

The seedings of the teams are pre-determined and irrespective of where they finish in the Group, India will be A1.

So, India will be clubbed alongside Australia (B2), New Zealand (C1), and Sri Lanka (D2) in Group 1 of the Super Eights.

If an unseeded team qualifies for the Super Eights, they’ll replace the corresponding seeding team from the league-stage group.

When do India’s matches start?

India’s first three matches (vs. Ireland, Pakistan and USA) start at 9.30 am local time, which translates to 8pm IST.

India’s match against Canada will start at 10.30 am local time, which will also be 8 pm IST.

Tentatively, India’s matches in the Super Eight stage will also start at 10.30 am local time, which is again 8 pm IST.

Where to watch and live stream India’s matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be live on the Star Sports Network and fans can live stream matches on the Disney+Hotstar app.