Rohit Sharma Spotted with Team as India Wins First Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India defeats Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium, Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma returns to join the squad for the upcoming Adelaide Test.
India won the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. WIth the win India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
India set a massive target of 534 for Australia, and despite a strong fight, Australia was bowled out for just 238, handing India a historic win with more than a day to spare.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) both scored centuries, and KL Rahul added a crucial 77 in India's second innings, which ended at 487/6.
India’s dominant performance sealed the victory, leaving Australia with no chance to chase down the target.
India now looks ahead to the second Test in Adelaide on December 6. Rohit Sharma, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, has arrived in Australia and joined the squad. His return is a big boost for India, with his leadership and experience expected to strengthen the team.
Shubman Gill, who was injured before the series, is also expected to be fit for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide.
KL Rahul, who performed well in Perth with scores of 26 and 77, was asked about his place in the lineup with Rohit’s return.
Rahul acknowledged that Rohit will naturally take his place, saying, "He'll obviously walk in. We are focused on today and the task at hand."