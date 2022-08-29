India defeated Pakistan by 5 Wickets: Hardik Pandya Announced Man of the Match

Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by five wickets with a sixer to end the game. For his innings in which he scored 33 off 17 balls and claimed three wickets, Pandya was named Man of the Match. Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah each have two wickets for Pakistan. Pakistan had a difficult start, but it raised the score to 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed four wickets, Hardik Pandya took three, and Arshdeep took two, making Indian pacers stand out in the innings. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

According to statistics, Pakistan and India have already played nine Twenty20 International matches, with India winning seven of them to Pakistan's two. India had four victories in the previous five games compared to Pakistan's only triumph. The second meeting between the two teams will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.