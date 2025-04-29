India fined for slow over-rate in first match of Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Series

Dubai: India have been fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Women’s Tri-series in Colombo on Sunday. Vanessa de Silva of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Nimali Perera, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal, and fourth umpire Dedunu de Silva levelled the charge.

India started the tournament with a dominant nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the back of Pratika Rawal's unbeaten 50 supported by Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol's 43 and 48 not out respectively, to complete the 148 chase in 29.4 overs.

Sneh Rana's 3-31, combined with two scalps each from Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, bowled out Sri Lanka for 147 in 38.1 overs.

India continued their winning momentum with a dramatic 15-run win over South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday to mark their second consecutive win in the ongoing Sri Lanka tri-series. India bounced back from a 140-run opening stand by the Proteas to script a memorable comeback, led once again by the ever-reliable Sneh Rana.

Pratika Rawal's 78 and 41 each from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues guided India to a competitive 276/6 in 50 overs, but hardly invincible, especially when South Africa cruised to 140 without loss in the chase.

But Sneh’s decisive 48th over, which included three wickets, turned the match on its head and ensured the Women in Blue defended the total with just enough cushion to stay unbeaten in the series.



