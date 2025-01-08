India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs: Live Updates on Mohammed Shami's Return

With the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the England ODIs eagerly awaited, all eyes are on the squad announcement and potential player selections. Following India’s disappointing performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the focus now shifts to the prestigious Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025. This tournament could be pivotal for several key players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as it might be their final ICC event.

India squad updates indicate that there may be significant changes to the team, with reports suggesting that rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal could earn a spot. However, there are still questions surrounding the inclusion of players like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and the much-anticipated return of Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami Return Date News has been a key topic among fans, with conflicting reports regarding his fitness and inclusion. Latest news confirms that Shami is set to make his comeback to the India squad, with the Mohammed Shami confirmed return expected ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. His fitness update indicates a successful recovery from injury, and the pace spearhead's experience will be a welcome addition to the Champions Trophy India cricket team.

As for the England ODIs 2025 India players, the squad is likely to feature a mix of experience and emerging talent, with the series beginning on February 6. These matches will serve as key preparation for the Champions Trophy. The India team selection Champions Trophy will be scrutinized closely as selectors finalize the team.