India to Wear Blank Jerseys in Asia Cup 2025: Here’s Why

As India prepares for the Asia Cup 2025, fans will see a unique change—top players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill will sport jerseys without a sponsor logo, displaying only the word "India" more prominently.

The shift follows Dream11’s decision to end its sponsorship with the BCCI in August 2025. The fantasy sports platform cited new government regulations on online gaming, cutting short its ₹358 crore deal signed in 2023 that was originally set to run until 2026.

The BCCI has already started the process of finding a new sponsor. An official Invitation to Tender (ITT) was released, with interested companies allowed to submit bids until mid-September. But since the Asia Cup Indian team updates confirm that the tournament begins on September 9, the team will begin its campaign without any branding on the jersey. This isn’t entirely new—during ICC tournaments, jerseys also appear without commercial sponsors.

Suryakumar and Gill’s jersey update will be in the spotlight as India begins its Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The team departs for the UAE on September 4, with their opener against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. A much-awaited clash with Pakistan follows on September 14, also in Dubai, before facing Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

In Group B, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong will battle for a place in the Super Four. The final will be held on September 28.

For now, the spotlight will be on Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 and Shubman Gill blank jersey moments as India plays sponsor-free.