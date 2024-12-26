India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Bumrah Shines as Australia Holds the Advantage at MCG

The opening day of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw a thrilling contest, with Australia finishing at 311/6 by stumps. Although India mounted a fightback through Jasprit Bumrah’s efforts, Australia’s solid batting performance, led by debutant Sam Konstas, put them in control.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68*) all made valuable contributions, but the day belonged to the resilient Bumrah. The Indian pacer picked up three crucial wickets for 75 runs, leading the charge in India’s bowling attack.

Konstas, making his debut, set the tone for the day with a blistering 60, showcasing aggressive strokes. His innings included several boundaries, creating pressure on the Indian bowlers. However, he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, leaving Australia at 112/1 in the first session.

Bumrah’s relentless pace and accuracy continued to trouble the Australians. He sent back the dangerous Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4), reducing Australia to 161/4. With India pressing for a breakthrough, Bumrah delivered, cleaning up Head with a stunning delivery that rattled the stumps.

However, Australia regained momentum after the dismissals. Smith and Alex Carey (31) formed a solid partnership, helping Australia recover. A brief injury scare for Bumrah, who was receiving treatment for a calf issue, added a moment of tension for India, but he returned to bowl later in the day.

The Indian team had its moments of frustration, including losing two DRS reviews. Despite the challenges, Bumrah’s 3-wicket haul and Akash Deep’s crucial breakthrough were key for India. The Australian batters, however, remained determined, with Smith and Pat Cummins (8*) looking to steer the team through the final phase of the day.

At stumps, Australia stood strong at 311/6, with a promising partnership between Smith and Cummins. With a solid start to the match, Australia will look to build on this foundation on Day 2, while India will aim to restrict them to a manageable total.

Scorecard:

• Australia: 311/6 (86 overs)

• Batsmen: Steven Smith (68*), Pat Cummins (8*)

• Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (3/75), Akash Deep (1/59)

• India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

• Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India faces an uphill battle on Day 2 to make inroads and dismiss Australia.