India vs Australia: 'Glad to get some runs at my IPL ground,' says Shubman Gill after scoring century

Shubman Gill said he was "glad to get some runs" at his Indian Premier League (IPL) ground after he scored a century in the Ahmedabad Test on Saturday.

Gill, who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, scored 128 off 235 balls, which marked his second Test century and his first in India. He stitched a crucial 113-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Earlier, Gill also put up 74 runs for the opening wicket with captain Rohit Sharma. The former eventually fell to Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon as India ended Day 3 on 289 for 3 in 99 overs, in response to Australia's 480 runs in the first innings.

"It feels great to score a hundred here. This is my IPL home ground and glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was off the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible," said Gill.

There was a point on Day 3 where Australia tried to apply pressure and stem the run flow with some different field setting to Gill. The young opener said he was trying to remain positive at that time and remain patient.

"Honestly, I was still trying to be positive and kept looking for singles. They weren't attacking that much. We are three down for almost 300. We would look to get a big score on day 4. Hopefully, if we bat well tomorrow, and get a big score, then anything can happen on day 5. Hopefully, the wicket would help our bowlers. If it does, we will be trying to win this match," added Gill.





Meanwhile, Pujara said that batting on difficult pitches like Ahmedabad, one shouldn't expect big scores and scoring around 40-50 is equivalent to notching a hundred.

"As a batter you always feel happy playing on such pitches because, considering the pitches we played on in the last three Tests, it was challenging. But you need to be positive in terms of your mindset. When you are playing on difficult pitches, you need to understand that we are not going to get big hundreds.

"Even if you get a good 30-40s, it's as good as 100. When you get such pitches, you try and make the most of it. You need wickets like these at times where batters get chances to score runs," Pujara was quoted as saying after the match.

Pujara, India's No. 3 in Tests, also admitted that he was "disappointed" to get out just before the tea break on Day 3. Pujara scored a 121-ball 42, including three fours, before being dismissed by Australia's Todd Murphy.

"A bit disappointed, but the way our team is placed, if we have another good day tomorrow, we put runs on the board, there will be results on Day 5. But overall, it's a good pitch, the way I was batting, I was happy, but unfortunately, I got out and I am a bit disappointed," she stated.

Pujara also heaped praise on his young teammate Gill for charging against the Australian bowlers. Gill struck six and 12 fours during his knock.

"We wanted to build a partnership; we knew that once the ball gets older, it will get easier to bat. We thought we'll bat for another hour, try and build a partnership, and rotate the strike. Shubman was batting really well and was taking on the bowlers, so I just had to play my natural game rather than taking any risks," Pujara added.