India vs Australia: Rohit backs Bumrah, Harshal, says 'they'll take some time to return to their best'

India captain Rohit Sharma has backed Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, saying the pacers will "take some time" to return to their best.



Harshal and Bumrah, who are returning from injury, recently missed India's Asia Cup campaign because of injury. Bumrah featured only in the second and third T20Is against Australia, where he managed just one wicket. Harshal, who played all the three T20Is, also bagged just one scalp.

Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's third-wicket partnership of 104 runs, India successfully chased down Australia's target of 187 in the third T20I on Sunday in Hyderabad. With that, Rohit and Co sealed the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Rohit, who struck a six and two fours in his knock of 14-ball 17, called Hyderabad a "special place."

"It's a special place. We have had great memories playing for India and when I played for Deccan Chargers as well. The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as management," said Rohit.

The Indian skipper also pointed out that the margin of error in T20 cricket is small but his side was brave enough to take their chances against world champions Australia in the third T20I.

"Margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometime it doesn't come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team. They (Bumrah and Harshal) will take some time. Hopefully they can get back into their groove in the next series," the Indian skipper added further.

Axar Patel, who has been selected for the T20 World Cup in place of Ravindra Jadeja, had a fantastic series against Australia. He was named the Player of the Series for finishing the series with eight wickets in three games. The next best bowler was Australia's Nathan Ellis with three wickets.

"When you do well and the team wins the series, it feels great. I try to back myself with the line and lengths I bowl and even if the batter takes me on I back myself," said Axar after receiving the PoS award on Sunday.

Kohli and Surya scored a half-century each and played vital roles in India's win on Sunday.

India vs Australia: My mindset is clear, loving at No. 4, says Suryakumar Yadav

But it was the Mumbai batsman who stole the show yet again with his strike rate of close to 200 as he struck five sixes and five fours in his 36-ball 69. Kohli, meanwhile, scored a 48-ball 63. Surya was named the Player of the Match for his half-century, which was his seventh fifty in the T20Is for India.

"In that situation, I thought let me take my chance. I had two-three shots in mind but I tried to hit over mid-off only. My mindset is pretty clear. Loving it at No. 4. There will be a tough challenge but you got to express yourself and be a little smart as well," said Surya.









Surya also received praises from Kohli, who said the No. 4 batsman has "got the gift of timing."

"He [Surya] has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here, he's striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past six months, he's been outstanding. It's the array of shots and to play those shots at the right time is such a tremendous skill. He's a guy who knows his game inside out. He's got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots," Kohli said of Surya on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted that his side was "sloppy" with bat and ball at times.

"It was a really good series. The way we fought back was fantastic. Really with a young player like Green have such an impact. We had to get wickets, can't beat India by containing. At times we were sloppy with bat and ball, but playing a tight series like this against a World Class side is going to keep the guys in good stead. I loved the way he took the game on with his ultra-aggressive approach," said Finch after the game in Hyderabad.