India vs England 1st T20I Live Score: No Shami in Today’s Lineup!

In an unexpected turn of events during the India vs England 1st T20I, Suryakumar Yadav announced that pacer Mohammed Shami is missing from the playing XI, sparking surprise among fans. The absence of Shami has led to questions about his fitness or a possible strategic decision for the match. This has also added to the growing speculation around his Shami comeback delayed news, with no clear explanation given yet.

IND vs ENG T20I live updates saw Suryakumar Yadav lead the toss and provide some surprising insights. Despite being one of India's leading fast bowlers, Shami will not be taking part in this first T20I, making it a notable omission. His absence has been a topic of discussion, especially considering his key role in India's pace attack in previous series.

Interestingly, Ravi Shastri, who was providing commentary, did not ask a single question about why Shami is missing the first T20I, leaving fans wondering about the team’s decision-making process.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav led the team at the toss update, with his surprise toss winning over England's captain. This key moment kicked off what promises to be an exciting contest in the India vs England live cricket action.

As the match progresses, India vs England 2025 T20I updates are keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Follow all the IND vs ENG match highlights and live scores to stay updated on this thrilling encounter, and stay tuned to see when Shami makes his return to the playing XI.