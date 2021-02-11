India vs England: Chennai pitch on Day 5 was ‘worst’ surface I’ve seen, says Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer described the pitch on Day five of the first Test against India in Chennai as the "worst" surface he had ever seen before admitting that beating Virat Kohli and Co at their backyard in a Test was special.

James Anderson (3) and Jack Leach (4) produced the most damage as they picked up seven wickets between themselves before Archer bagged the final wicket with the dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah to hand England a memorable 227-run win in the opening game of the four-match Test series.

The hosts did not even last for two full sessions on the final day at the Chepauk Stadium as the English bowlers bundled India out for 192 with all the help, they got from the declining pitch.

"On the fifth day, it was probably the worst surface I've seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job — although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone.

So, I didn't expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn't expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks," Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"I've played in tournaments around the world, and had success, but winning a Test is one of those indescribable feelings, especially against a really good team. Nothing compares," the World Cup-winning pacer, who claimed three wickets in the first Test, added in his column.

Making the most of the won toss, Joe Root's side piled up as many as 578 runs in the first innings – their second highest total in a Test innings on Indian soil. Root led from the front as he became the first-ever cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test. The eventual Player of the Match scored 218 runs off 377 balls, including two sixes and 19 fours. England followed that with a superb bowling performance as they bowled India out for 337 runs.

Instead of enforcing follow on, England decided to bat again and managed to add another 192 runs as they set India a target of 420 runs. In the final innings, only Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill contributed with a half-century, while the next best score was 15, which was scored by the No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

India and England are set to meet once again at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium for the second Test. The ongoing Test series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21.