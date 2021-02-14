India vs England: 'He is a great asset for Indian cricket,' Gautam Gambhir hails Indian star

India vs England: Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed Rishabh Pant, saying he will only "get better from here" after the wicketkeeper-batsman was impressive behind the wickets on Sunday in the ongoing second Test between India and England.

Pant, who has been under scrutiny for his 'keeping skills, took two brilliant catches to dismiss Olly Stone and Jack Leach on Day two as England got bowled out for 134 in their first innings at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.







What a catch from Rishabh Pant #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/fcYqeqTwDw — Pramod Yadav (@Pramod_SEO_PPC) February 14, 2021









"He's just confident from batting. If you are batting really well it just reflects on your keeping as well. This is probably the toughest wicket to keep against Ashwin, Axar. He's only going to get better from here on looking at the way he's kept wickets in this innings



Obviously, it was a big challenge for him, and it's only going to get easier from here on. And I'm sure, over a period of time once he keeps scoring runs and keeps working on his keeping, he's got to be a great package for India because someone who can bat at No.6 and change the game for India, there are not many in world cricket at the moment, probably Buttler is someone who can change the game with his batting skill and he's a good wicketkeeper," Gambhir told Star Sports on Sunday.



In India's first innings, Pant remained unbeaten on 58 off 77 balls. En route his third half-century in four Test innings, Pant struck seven fours and three sixes and helped India reach 329.



"So Rishabh Pant, if he keeps doing what he's done in this Test match, he's a great asset for Indian cricket," added Gambhir.



India rode on Rohit Sharma's knock of 161 off 231 balls in the first innings before Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show on Sunday with the ball. The off-spinner broke several records as he clinched his Test career's 29th five-wicket haul. He not only equalled Glenn McGrath's feat in five-fors in Test cricket, he also bagged a unique record as he became the first-ever bowler to make 200 dismissals of left-handers.



Ashwin clinched the landmark with the wicket of Stuart Broad, who was also the bowler's fifth scalp of the innings. He also equalled Harbhajan's tally of 265 wickets at home with the dismissals of Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence and England captain Joe Root in the first session before he went past Bhajji with the wicket of Ben Stokes. The 34-year-old local bowler went on to pick the wickets of Olly Stone and Stuart Broad as he finished the day as India's second-leading wicket-taker in home Tests after Anil Kumble (350 wickets in 63 Tests).



In the same interview with Star Sports, Gambhir also hailed Ashwin, calling the Chennai bowler "world-class."



"Ashwin again, world-class and very accurate, didn't give anything away. It is expected of him because now people expect him to take fifers on a very regular basis. Look at what he did against Steve Smith. You can take about what he has done in Indian conditions or pitches like what we are watching right now but his spell against Smith in Melbourne was probably the best any off-spinner has ever bowled in Australia. Those were some of the best spells bowled by any spinner in any format across any team.



Just the quality of bowling he showed was completely world-class. We always expected that once he comes back from Australia, in-home conditions he is going to be even more dangerous. He has already got 2 five-wicket hauls in 3 innings in this series," added Gambhir.