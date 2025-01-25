Live
- Mangalore University to Host 35th IARP Conference on Radiation Protection
- Sky Force aims for high-flying action but crashes with weak CGI, and a lackluster plot.
- Naga Vamshi Congratulates Nandamuri Balakrishna on Receiving Padma Bhushan
- Padma awards announced: Balakrishna and Dr. Nageshwar Reddy honoured with Padma Vibhushan
- Multan Test: Motie-Warrican power WI fightback vs Pak on spin-dominated Day 1
- Ram Charan and Upasana Congratulate the Team of Gandhi Thatha Chettu
- Manisha Koirala stock ups for the week from Farmers Market
- Israel temporarily bans residents from returning to northern Gaza
- K’taka: Decision to promulgate ordinance to take Mysuru royal family’s property not out of enmity, says Siddaramaiah
- India’s economy today influences global trends: President lauds ‘sterling efforts’ of famers, labourers
India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Mohammed Shami Excluded Again, India Makes 2 Key Changes for England Clash
India made two changes for the 2nd T20I against England, with Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh replacing injured players, while Mohammed Shami was ignored again.
India has made two major lineup changes for the India vs. England LIVE Score 2nd T20I in an attempt to increase their 1-0 series lead. Mohammed Shami's ongoing exclusion from the India playing XI for the second Twenty20 International against England, however, is one of the main talking points. Shami's omission still raises questions despite his experience, and no formal explanation has been given as of yet.
Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh were added to the India squad for the Twenty20 International match against England. After missing the most recent Bangladesh series, Dube, who is totally recovered from a back injury, rejoins the team, and Ramandeep Singh may have an impact on this game. The management of the India side has made changes for the second Twenty20 International in an attempt to bolster their all-around alternatives in the absence of important players.
Both teams are competing for a win, and as we can see from the India vs. England LIVE cricket score, the tension is evident.