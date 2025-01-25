India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Mohammed Shami Excluded Again, India Makes 2 Key Changes for England Clash

India has made two major lineup changes for the India vs. England LIVE Score 2nd T20I in an attempt to increase their 1-0 series lead. Mohammed Shami's ongoing exclusion from the India playing XI for the second Twenty20 International against England, however, is one of the main talking points. Shami's omission still raises questions despite his experience, and no formal explanation has been given as of yet.

Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh were added to the India squad for the Twenty20 International match against England. After missing the most recent Bangladesh series, Dube, who is totally recovered from a back injury, rejoins the team, and Ramandeep Singh may have an impact on this game. The management of the India side has made changes for the second Twenty20 International in an attempt to bolster their all-around alternatives in the absence of important players.

Both teams are competing for a win, and as we can see from the India vs. England LIVE cricket score, the tension is evident.