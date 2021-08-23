India vs England: When Kohli planned a grand welcome for Shami, Bumrah at Lord's

India's fielding coach R. Sridhar has revealed it was captain Virat Kohli's idea of giving a grand welcome to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah when the two tail-enders walked back to the dressing room at lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's.



In India's final innings, Bumrah and Shami shared a crucial unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wickets and helped the side set a target of 272 for England with 60 overs remaining on Day 5.

In a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube Channel, Sridhar said that Kohli had asked the whole team to run down and cheer for Shami and Bumrah by creating noise that "reverberates in Lord's for years to come".

"When we realised they were going to come in at lunch, Virat came and said: Everyone of us is going down to cheer and welcome the boys. The noise has to be so huge that it has to reverberate in Lord's for years to come," Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) quoted R Sridhar as saying on Ashwin's YouTube show.

India bowled out England for 120 in less than 53 overs and sealed a historic 151-run win at Lord's to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series against England.



After aiding the side with the bat, Bumrah and Shami got in with their usual business with the ball as they picked up three and one wickets respectively. In the end, it was Mohammed Siraj who stole the show with his second four-wicket haul of the match. Siraj's four wickets included Sam Curran, who got out for a golden duck, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and James Anderson.

IND vs ENG: Shami, Bumrrah receive grand welcome after record stand at Lord's [Watch]

With a spectacular win in the second Test, Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win a Test at Lord's after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys.

When we were No.1 we were getting runs from the lower-order. Then we shied away from it. But now they (lower-order) have the desire in them to get the runs and do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly. We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us. Very happy with the support we got, especially when we're playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match, five Test matches is our focus. Today that one was purely gut feel (the Robinson LBW review). I get many wrong, but if you don't take a chance you never know," said Kohli after India's win at the Home of Cricket earlier this month.

India and England face off in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, starting Wednesday (Aug. 25).