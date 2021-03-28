India vs England: With 17th-century stand, Rohit-Dhawan surpass Hayden-Gilchrist in an ODI record

India's opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan surpassed Australia's Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist in terms of most century-stands by openers in the One-Day International (ODIs) on Sunday.

Rohit and Dhawan put up their 17th century-stand as they boosted India to a great start in the series decider against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Rohit-Dhawan now has one 100-run stand more than the legendary Aussie pair of Gilchrist-Hayden. Rohit-Dhawan's 17 century-stands is now the second-highest by an opening pair after Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (26). Rohit and Dhawan are also third in the list of most hundred-run partnerships by an Indian pair in the 50-over format after Tendulkar-Ganguly (26) and Rohit-Virat Kohli (18).

After being put to bat by England on Sunday, India were off to a flying start, courtesy of Rohit and Dhawan's 103 runs for the first wicket. In the 15th over, England spinner Adil Rashid provided his side the much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Rohit, who was dismissed for a run-a-ball 37. In his following over, Rashid produced a brilliant caught and bowled to remove the other opener as Dhawan was sent back for a 56-ball 67. After a superb start, India suddenly found themselves at 117 for 2.

Rohit and Dhawan started opening for India in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England, which India won by beating the hosts in the final. Over the years, the two have established themselves as one of the most destructive opening pairs in world cricket and have been instrumental for India on several occasions.

Tendulkar and Ganguly (6,609 runs in 136 innings) still remain the most successful opening pair in the ODI history ahead of Australia Australia's Hayden-Gilchrist (5,372 runs in 114 innings) and West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (5,150 runs in 102 innings). Rohit and Dhawan stand fourth in the list with 4,978 runs in 110 innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli became the third Indian captain to lead Team India in 200 international matches after MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin. Arguably the most successful Indian captain, Dhoni, led the country in as many as 332 matches between 2007 and 2018. Meanwhile, Azharuddin led India in 221 games between 1990 and 1999.

Kohli now has captained Team India in 95 ODIs, 60 Tests, and 45 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Overall, Kohli was the eighth player to join the elite list. The overseas skippers to have led in at least 200 international matches are ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting (324 games), New Zealand's Stephen Flemming (303 games), South Africa's Graeme Smith (286 games), Australia great Allan Border (271 games), and Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga (249 games).

Unfortunately, Kohli did not have a great outing as a batsman on Sunday as he got out for mere seven runs. Kohli now has not scored an international century since 2019. The last one was during India's day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.