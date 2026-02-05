India vs South Africa Warm-Up: Ishan Kishan Shines as Team India Dominates

Ishan Kishan performance 20- ball 53 lit up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and reserved him a spot for India’s event nature against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Where the T20I series against New Zealand gave him the occasion to show that he still had a spot in the platoon, the game against South Africa was Ishan screaming that he’s ready for the big cotillion . It did n’t take long for Ishan to remind the over 40,000-strong crowd that he knew how to pick the cinch as he picked the whites of the bowlers’ eyes out as fluently as popping delicacy off a shelf. Anrich Nortje wore a look of sheer unbelief on his face when he was smashed for four sixes in an over. The harder they sailed, the easier he placed them into the crowd as South Africa looked hugely helpless when they were on the attack. The sixes over fine leg came easy and vicious, the change in tempo was read painlessly and it was only right that his fun- filled T20 warm-up match innings ended the way it began – a majestic six over everyone.

Ishan has always had some fireworks in his fur, but he has honed his range so much better and the tough days at the domestic demesne helped toughen him up for the rigours of transnational justice.