India wary of bowling ahead of WI clash

Kolkata:Their batting has finally burst into life but cracks remain in India’s bowling armour as they take on an explosive West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

West Indies’ defeat to South Africa and India’s emphatic win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens.

The winner will get a place in the second semifinal against England on March 5 in Mumbai. India’s batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited.

In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison. Making a comeback, Sanju scored only 24, but he deserves credit for lifting the tempo early and giving India a flying start. That aggressive approach settled the nerves of Abhishek Sharma, whose previous best in an uncharacteristically lean tournament had been 15 following a hat-trick of ducks.

The star opener responded in style with a half-century, while Tilak Varma flourished in his new No.6 role batting with renewed intent in his 16-ball 44 not out. India ticked all the boxes with the bat, posting 256/4 -- the highest total of this T20 World Cup -- but that does not mean they arrive at Eden Gardens without concerns. While left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was India’s pick with a triple strike against Zimbabwe and Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been clinical, it is spin ace Varun Chakravarthy who has looked a shadow of his past.

It remains to be seen whether the team management continues to back Chakravarthy or gives him a breather by bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has played just one match so far (against Pakistan). Another worry is seam all-rounder Shivam Dube’s erratic show with the ball.

The West Indies have been the team to beat from day one of the tournament. Their strategy has been clear -- a steady start until the halfway mark followed by a fearless assault in the final overs.

That blueprint brought them five successive wins before South Africa halted their run with a clinical display.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.