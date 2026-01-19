Indian team comes under fire on social media for humiliating home ODI series defeat to NZ for first time

Mumbai: The Indian men's ODI cricket team came under fire on social media on Sunday as it went down to a depleted New Zealand side 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, losing the series-deciding third and final ODI by 41 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

With this, New Zealand won an ODI series in India for the first time in 37 years, and when coupled with the BlackCaps' 3-0 whitewash of the hosts in a Test series last year, proves that the 2023 ODI World Cup finalists are in not in a happy place just over an year before the next World Cup in 50-over cricket in 2027.

Virat Kohli scored a valiant 124 while Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy struck fifties, but their efforts went in vain as the hosts failed to chase a mammoth target of 338 and fell short by 41 runs.

"New Zealand thrashes India in the third and final ODI by 41 runs to seal the 3-match ODI series 2-1. Humiliation for India in their backyard," said a social media user in a post on X minutes after the Indians went down.

The fans also turned their anger towards India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was already under pressure after the recent poor results and his handling of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"A young C Team of New Zealand handed over the ODI series defeat to the A Team of India. This is possible only in the Gautam Gambhir era," said another social media user.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer praised the new-look New Zealand team for its superb comeback win in the series.

"Phenomenal effort from NZ! Young team, 0-1 behind in the series, but their plans, execution, fielding, and the ability to stay in the game even when they were behind stood out. What a series Daryl Mitchell has had! New Zealand once again proved to be India’s bogey team. #INDvNZ," said Jaffer in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Individual players, excluding Virat Kohli, also came under attack for their overall performance. At the top of the list was spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who could not produce his magic.

"On pitches where the debutant Lennox bowled with such immaculate control and accuracy, what was the reason behind Kuldeep's below-par series. I can see the revs on the ball, and it is not the same as the last series !! #INDvsNZ #KuldeepYadav," a fan wrote on X.

Fans also mocked the team management for its insistence that the players were progressing well, even though the results were not up to the mark. Captain Shubman Gill's recent record in ODIs is also being discussed and compared with Sanju Samson's performance in the domestic 50-over tournament. The selectors are also under fire for opting for Gill ahead of Samson.