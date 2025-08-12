India’s Asia Cup Squad Revealed: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal Misses Out, Fitness Update on Suryakumar Yadav

Shubman Gill leadership role when India’s T20I squad for the India Asia cup squad 2025 is picked in a few weeks. The BCCI senior selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar could name the team on August 19 or 20, after they receive medical reports of all players from the Sports Science unit of the Centre of Excellence.

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is confirmed for the Asia Cup but is likely to be rested for the first Test against the West Indies in early October owing to the congested schedule.

Gill had just led India in Tests, where he amassed 754 runs against England in the format. In India’s last home T20I series, Axar Patel was made the vice-captain. In Suryakumar Yadav’s first series as T20I skipper in Sri Lanka last year, Gill and Suryakumar Yadav fitness. Now the two players are again in the contention for the same leadership position and selectors will have to make a tough choice between rewarding form and allowing for continuity once more.

The report suggests that the selection panel will unlikely disrupt the nucleus that has functioned well under Suryakumar’s captaincy so far. India’s current batting combination of Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya also looks settled for now, with Abhishek at the top of the ICC T20 rankings. Shubman too had a good IPL and his Test form is phenomenal, but how do you fit everyone into the top order? That will be a big challenge,” a BCCI insider was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped but may have to wait for their turn, as KL Rahul, the preferred choice in ODIs, will not be in reckoning for not featuring in Asia Cup 2025 India team plan.