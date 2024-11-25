India's Stunning 295-Run Victory Over Australia: Bumrah and Siraj Lead Charge

India won the first Test of th Border-Gavsakar Trophy against Australia by a dominant 295 runs. team India finished the match with more than a day to spare. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack, taking 3-42. Australia started day four at 12-3, needing 534 runs to win, but were all out for 238 after tea.

Bumrah took the key wicket of Travis Head (89), shifting momentum in India’s favor. Mitchell Marsh soon followed, becoming Nitish Kumar Reddy’s first Test victim. Mohammed Siraj was also crucial, taking the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith early in the day. By tea, Australia were 104-5, with Travis Head (63*) and Mitchell Marsh (5) still at the crease. India needed just two more wickets.

India’s bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, put Australia under pressure all day. Australia’s chances of saving the match seemed slim, as India only needed seven wickets for victory. The pitch was deteriorating, and Australia was unable to mount a comeback.

India had put in an excellent performance, despite being bowled out for just 150 in their first innings. Their bowling in the second innings and solid batting had placed them in control. Australia’s middle order, including Steve Smith and Travis Head, was under pressure to score quickly.

The match began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul building a strong partnership. Jaiswal played aggressively and reached his century with a six. Rahul was dismissed after they passed 200 runs. Devdutt Padikkal played well for 70 balls but was dismissed after lunch.

Virat Kohli steadied the innings with a half-century. Jaiswal, despite a brilliant 161, was dismissed after a powerful cut shot. Rishabh Pant was stumped by Nathan Lyon, and Dhruv Jurel was LBW. Washington Sundar contributed, and Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking.

Nitish Kumar Reddy accelerated the scoring when he came in. He attacked Australia’s tiring bowlers, while Kohli hit some wonderful boundaries, including a six off Lyon. Kohli brought up his 30th Test century, and India finished their innings strong.

In the final overs of day three, Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney LBW. Siraj then took Pat Cummins' wicket, and Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne LBW. This left India needing just seven wickets to win.



