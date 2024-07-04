India's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations

Mumbai: Ahead of the historic victory progression of India's second T20 World Cup title in Mumbai, the special open-top bus is gearing up for the extravaganza evening in the city.

The champions will be driven around the city in a specially designed bus, making the occasion a visually spectacular and appropriate celebration of the team's victory. The team is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the morning.

The BCCI has arranged a road show for world champions in Mumbai from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the team will be felicitated by the Indian board. The event is scheduled to start at 4 pm.

Mumbai Police have made stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of the spectators including traffic diversions on the route.

Earlier in the day, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a special flight from Barbados after being stuck for days due to hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

The victorious squad received a rousing welcome from the home fans at the capital with the captain Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav showing their dance moves at the airport. The team assembled at ITC Maurya before leaving for the PM's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

India pipped South Africa in a nail-biting T20 World Cup final by seven runs to end their 11-year-long ICC title drought in Barbados last week.

India also lifted their first ICC trophy post legendary captain MS Dhoni's retirement in 2020. Notably, India won its last three ICC titles -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy-- under Dhoni's captaincy.