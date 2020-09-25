IPL 2020: After Anushka Sharma slams Gavaskar On Instagram Story, the India legend responds

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was slammed for making a sexist comment on Anushka Sharma, responded to the Bollywood diva on Friday, saying he did not blame her for Virat Kohli's failure during Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest 97-run loss to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

In the first innings, Kohli poorly fielded before he got out for just one run in the second innings. Gavaskar – who was one of the commentators of the game in Dubai – said on air," Ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ke saath bowling ki practice ki hai, usse toh kuch bhi nahi banna. (He has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown.)."

The comment did not go well with many cricket fans as they massively trolled and slammed Gavaskar on social media.

Even Anushka reacted to Gavaskar's comment through an Instagram story. "Mr. Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game.

Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping comments? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," wrote Anushka.

Responding to her, Gavaskar spoke to India Today and cleared the air, saying he did not blame Anushka and as everyone knows, he has always "batted for wives going with husbands on tour".

"Firstly, I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?" Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar, who scored 10,000-plus Test runs for India during his playing days, further added," You know me, I am the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tour. I am the one that a normal guy going to the office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife. Similarly, cricketers, when they go out for a tour or even when they are playing at home, why can't they have their wives with them? Because after their working hours are over, they have to get back to their wives like every other common man does. So, I am not blaming her."