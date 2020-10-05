IPL 2020: Ahead of RCB vs DC, Delhi's spinner Amit Mishra is ruled out due to finger injury

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a finger injury.

It is a major setback for Shreyas Iyer-led DC ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in Dubai. With both sides having clinched three wins in four matches, the winner of Monday's match will go at the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Mishra, who has picked three wickets in as many games, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger whilst attempting to take a return catch during DC's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah on Saturday (Oct. 3)

"Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery," read DC's official statement.

Although Mishra had not started DC's campaign when they played their first match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). But a shoulder injury to Ravichandran Ashwin made way for Mishra into the Delhi team, who went on to make three appearances this IPL season. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mishra bagged two wickets for 35 runs. Although DC lost to SRH, they returned to winning ways when they next took on KKR, the same game where Mishra suffered the injury.

Meanwhile, RCB is coming off from two back-to-back wins. They defeated Mumbai Indians (MI), which they won via Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before they went past Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi.

Both DC and RCB are among the three franchises that have not won the IPL title yet, the third being KXIP.