IPL 2020: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad can still qualify for playoffs – Here's how

With four wins in 11 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently placed sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table with eight points. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs were hit on Saturday following the 12-run loss to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai.

KL Rahul's KXIP were at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table for the majority of the tournament's first half. However, the side has turned the tables around just when it was needed and their latest win over SRH was their fourth successive victory in IPL 2020.

SRH produced a terrific bowling performance as they restricted KXIP at 126 for 7 in 20 overs. However, their middle-order once again did not step up as they suffered a major batting collapse during the chase. Courtesy of excellent death bowling by Arshdeep Singh and Player of the Match Chris Jordan, KXIP defeated SRH by 12 runs. It was also the lowest total successfully defended by a team in the 13th edition of IPL.

Can SRH still qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2020 in the UAE? Yes.





SRH have three matches left in the group stage, and the Warner-led side have to win all three fixtures.





SRH's upcoming three matches:

Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Oct. 27

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on Oct. 31

Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Sharjah on Nov. 3

Even if SRH win all the above matches, they are not assured of a place in the top four. By winning their remaining group matches, SRH can maximum reach 14 points. The third-placed RCB have 14 points, but Virat Kohli's side still has four matches in hand. It is the same case with table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI). Second-placed DC have 14 points as well, with three remaining group games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured 12 points and have only three fixtures remaining in the group stage and KXIP, who are in fifth place, have 12 points with three remaining group matches. Among the fourth, fifth and sixth sides, only SRH have a positive net run-rate, which could eventually help them to edge past the other two sides at the end of the group stage.

Firstly, SRH have to win all of their upcoming three matches. And, for SRH to qualify, KXIP and KKR cannot win all their remaining matches. Even if KKR manage to win two out of their next three games, SRH will not qualify for IPL 2020's playoffs.

After the latest 12-run loss to KXIP on Saturday, SRH captain Warner admitted in a post-match interview that the loss hurt his side a lot.

"In regards to our batting, we got off to a good start, but very disappointed. We did not get the job done. We probably got a bit complacent in the middle and we did not take the game on enough like we did in the previous game. I think we felt that we would get the runs easily but then we sort of let the balls get ahead of the runs.





Yeah, it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us, it was about trying to apply pressure up front, negate the swing bowling, but obviously, we didn't get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball (his bowlers). Didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward," added Warner in the same interview.

While SRH have a two-day break, KXIP and KKR are set to lock horns on Monday and the result of the very fixture will eventually have an influence on SRH's fate in IPL 2020.