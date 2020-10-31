IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Ishant credits his mother's food after Player of the Match knock vs Delhi

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Ishan Kishan credited his mother's food, saying that makes him powerful enough to hit big sixes on Saturday after he led MI to a great nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match, Kishan, said," It was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn't coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later. It all depends on the practice sessions, and how you train I wanted to keep my shape and hit sixes.

My mom must get the credit for the food she gives me, that makes me so powerful, and sometimes even I'm surprised how my sixes carry such a long way. My coaches told me that playing shots on the off-side is important, and that wasn't my strength initially, and I knew, even Rahul sir told me that I need to work on my off-side shots so I've been working on that this season and thankfully it's showing in the match situation now. I enjoy batting everywhere, wherever the management wants me to bat. At this level, you have to be able to adapt."

The 22-year-old Kishan remained unbeaten on 72 from 47 balls as he architected MI's chase of 111 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who picked three wickets each help MI restrict DC at 110 for 9 in 20 overs. Rahul Chahar and Nathan Coulter-Nile made a breakthrough each in the first innings. DC captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored for his side with 25 runs from 29 balls. Four Delhi batters got out for single-digit scores, including a duck. During MI's chase, MI openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock shared a 68-run stand before the Proteas batsman got out for 26 from 28 balls in the 11th over. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav finished the job for MI, who cruised to a victory in 14.2 overs.

The four-time champions MI have been without their skipper Rohit Sharma, who is out due to an injury. During a post-match interview, MI's stand in captain Kieron Pollard revealed that Rohit was getting better.

As of now, only the defending champions MI have qualified for the playoffs. With the heavy loss on Saturday, DC have further wrecked their chances of making it to the playoffs. With one group match in hand, DC have 14 points.

RCB, who are placed second in the points table, are currently playing and if they manage to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah, their qualification for the playoffs will get confirmed. As a result, DC not only will have to win their last group match on Monday but also bag a big win to ensure their net run-rate is superior to Kings XI Punjab's if the KL Rahul-led side also won on Sunday.