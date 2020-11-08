IPL 2020: 'He is a big match player,' Sanjay Bangar feels Shikhar Dhawan will be crucial in SRH vs DC Qualifier 2

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan will be crucial for DC in their Sunday's virtual semi-final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Before moving to DC in 2019, Dhawan played for SRH for five long years. During his stint, Dhawan won the IPL title under David Warner's captaincy in 2016.

SRH and DC are set to face off in Abu Dhabi and the winner will lock horns against four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai in the final on Tuesday.

Ahead of SRH and DC's Qualifier 2 clash, Bangar hailed Dhawan as a "big match player" while speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

"He's a big match player, World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required, he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state, he knows the SunRisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game," added Bangar.

Having batted in 11 innings this season for SRH, Kane Williamson has scored 250 runs at an average of 41.66, including two half-centuries.

Speaking about SRH, Bangar believes Williamson will be vital if SRH wanted to continue their winning run in IPL 2020.

"He's gone be equally important for SunRisers Hyderabad….how a David Warner is important right at the top, but you saw in the previous game, his temperament, the ability to soak-in pressure and then put the pressure back on the opponent is a crucial quality, which not many people have. So, I believe, he's going to be a crucial element, if SRH have to continue their march of winning five games in a row. So, he is going to be critical," added Bangar.