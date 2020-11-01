IPL 2020: KL Rahul picks the moment that has ‘come back to bite us very hard’ after KXIP’s loss to CSK

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul pointed out a moment that came back to bite his side very hard after they got eliminated from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 following a nine-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Batting first, KXIP managed only 153 runs in the first innings. CSK, who had already been eliminated from IPL 2020, dashed the hopes of KXIP as they chased down the target in 18.5 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.





Recollecting the controversial one-run short that had led to KXIP's loss to Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener, Rahul said at the post-match interview on Sunday," If you look back at it, we had a lot of games in our pocket but we couldn't get over the line. We only have ourselves to blame. At the start of the tournament, that short run has come back to bite us very hard. We all make mistakes and we have made a few this season. We need to accept it, learn from it and come back stronger."

Speaking about their performance against CSK, Rahul added," It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game and we expected 180-190 on the board, unfortunately, we couldn't soak in the pressure and get a big total. Disappointed but that's how IPL goes. We didn't have results going our way in the first half. The team still felt we were playing good cricket.

We were patchy at times with the bowling and the batting didn't come together in the first half, we started doing well in the second half and really proud that we gave ourselves an opportunity to come into the top four. Unfortunately that today and yesterday's game didn't go our way but proud of the team. Hopefully, come back stronger next year and forget this year."

With registering their sixth win in 14 matches, CSK lifted themselves from the bottom to No. 6, while KXIP remained at fifth but a poor net run-rate brought an end to their IPL 2020 campaign.