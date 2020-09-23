IPL 2020: 'More worried about shorts you're wearing,' Kevin Pietersen trolls Virat Kohli on his workout video

Virat Kohli posted a work out video on Wednesday and got trolled by former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen and Kohli, who played together for RCB between 2009 and 2010, have become best of friends off the field. They are often seen pulling each other's legs on social media. Usually, it is the former England player who begins the banter but then ends up getting trolled back by the Indian captain Kohli.

One time, Pietersen suggested Kohli to "get a bike" on one of his workout videos.

The 31-year-old returned with a savage reply as he said, "after retirement".

However, this time, Kohli probably will have no comeback to Pietersen's comment on the former's latest workout video.

"Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat. Btw pls tag and ask @tipo_morris why he's making those sounds in the background," wrote Kohli when he shared the video on his various social media accounts.

"I'm more worried about the shorts you're wearing"," Pietersen commented on Kohli's post.

Even Kohli's current RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal did not leave the opportunity to troll his captain. Chahal, who moved from Mumbai Indians (MI) to RCB in 2014, has struck a great bond with Kohli over the years off the field.

"Why you are wearing my shorts bhaiya @virat.kohli," wrote Chahal.

Kohli's RCB kickstarted their IPL 2020 campaign with an excellent win over 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Interestingly, SRH had defeated Kohli and Co in the final in Bangalore to claim the title four years back. RCB are among the franchises that are yet to win the IPL title, the other teams being Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). RCB's next IPL 2020 fixture is against KXIP, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on Thursday.