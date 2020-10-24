IPL 2020: RCB to don green jerseys for CSK game, De Villiers urges fans to support Go Green initiative

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don green jerseys for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Co wear the green jersey every year in one of their matches. In the ongoing IPL 2020, RCB players and the support staff will be sporting new kits in a bid to promote awareness about keeping the earth clean and green. The initiative that RCB began in 2011 has become a permanent part of their IPL campaigns.

In a video shared by RCB on social media on Saturday, AB de Villiers made the announcement, while he also urged the fans to do their bit in making the planet cleaner and greener.

"Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment," de Villiers said.





Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020



Having claimed seven victories in 10 matches, Kohli's RCB are currently placed third in the IPL 2020 points table. They take on bottom-placed CSK at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The RCB vs CSK game is the first fixture of Sunday's doubleheader. RCB, who have not made it to the playoffs since finished runner's up in IPL 2016, are one victory away from sealing a spot in the playoffs of the underway edition.



The two sides met earlier this season at the same venue in Dubai, and it was the Kohli-led side that had emerged victorious. Batting first, RCB posted 169 for 4 in 20 overs, and in reply to that, CSK fell short by 37 runs. Having secured only two wins from 10 games, CSK's IPL 2020 is more or less finished. Their latest loss came on Friday when defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed CSK by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

At the end of the loss, which turned out to be CSK's biggest defeat in the tournament, captain Dhoni admitted that this year has not been theirs and his side must win their remaining group matches for pride.

"We hope we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride. We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death, and hopefully, the players will soak up the pressure. Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games," said Dhoni at a post-match interview.