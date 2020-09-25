IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate after RCB's loss to KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was slapped with a fine of INR 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.

A bad evening turned worse for the Indian cricket captain as his team collectively failed across all departments in the match. He had a poor outing, as a fielder and batsman. In the first innings, he dropped KL Rahul's catch twice and as a result, the KXIP skipper went on to register his second IPL century.



Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 helped KXIP to post 206 for 3 in 20 overs. RCB never really settled in the chase as wickets fell regularly. The Bangalore team lost their first two wickets inside three overs. KXIP took a major leap in the game when they sent back Kohli for a five-ball 1.



After KXIP thrashed RCB by 97 runs in Dubai, it was announced that since it was RCB's first offense of IPL 2020 under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses and as a result, RCB skipper Kohli was fined with INR 12 lakh.



Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli admitted that it was his responsibility as the captain to stand in front and take the brunt of it. "Yeah it didn't (go well). I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, a couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage.

Maybe if we restricted them to 180, we wouldn't have been under pressure from ball one of the chases. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kinds of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them. We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on," added RCB skipper.



KXIP's 97-run win on Thursday was their second-biggest win in the tournament. In fact, KXIP's biggest IPL win also had come against RCB, which was back in 2011 when KXIP defeated RCB at home by 111 runs. Overall, in the T20s, it was KXIP's third-biggest win after their 120-run win over Northern Districts in the Champions League Twenty20 in 2014 and 111-run win over RCB in IPL 2011.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

Also Read: IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

https://www.thehansindia.com/ipl/points-table