IPL 2021: 1,097 players sign up for mini auction; maximum of 61 spots to be taken

Ahead of the mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a total of 1,097 cricketers have registered their names, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday through a media release.

A total of 61 spots can be filled if all franchises were to pick their maximum quota.

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players)," BCCI wrote in their release.

The breakdown of the categories of players registered are as follows:

Capped Indian (21 players)

Capped International (186 players)

Associate (27 players)

Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

Uncapped Indians (743 players)

Uncapped International (68 players)

Out of the 283 overseas players that have signed up for the auction, the maximum are from West Indies (56), followed by 42 from Australia. There are also 38 from South Africa, 31 from Sri Lanka, 29 from New Zealand and 21 from England. The rest of the list includes nine from UAE, eight from Nepal, seven from Scotland, five from Bangladesh and two each from Ireland, USA, Zimbabwe and a lone player from Netherlands.

The auction is scheduled to be held on Feb. 18 in Chennai from 3 PM onwards.

After the BCCI had shifted the IPL to UAE last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian cricket board has confirmed that IPL 2021 will take place in India. It was earlier reported that the 14th edition of the IPL may begin on April 11 and the final would be held on either June 5 or June 6. The BCCI is planning to host the tournament across four venues in Maharashtra – Wankhede (Mumbai),

Brabourne (Mumbai), DY Patil (Navi Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), Pune.

While the BCCI went ahead with the domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali, it has scrapped the First-Class tournament Ranji Trophy for this season. The ongoing first Test between India and England in Chennai has marked the return of international cricket in India after a gap of 11 months.