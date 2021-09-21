IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals have a 'good chance' to qualify for playoffs, says Rabada

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday said that DC have a "good chance" of making it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Rabada said that on the eve of DC's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai as the second half of the IPL 2021 went underway on Sunday.

The Proteas pacer picked up eight wickets in seven matches in the first half of the IPL 2021 as DC were at the top of the points table when the tournament was suspended in May.

"I think the guys are in a good space as we have been playing some cricket since the first half of the tournament. That's a positive for the team. It's also nice to start the second half of the season being on top of the table. However, we still have a lot of work to do. We've given ourselves a good chance to qualify for the Playoffs and earn a spot in the final," Rabada told DC's media on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old South Africa went on to add that he feels at home whenever he joins theDC family.

"It's no longer foreign to come into the DC environment for me. We know each other very well and we have also connected on a deeper level. We know about each other's lives outside of cricket as well. We connect with each other when we are not playing the IPL. I've stayed in touch with Shreyas and connected with players on their birthdays," said Rabada, who won the purple cap in IPL 2020 for bagging 30 wickets.

DC captain Shreyas underwent a shoulder surgery in April and in his absence, the side named Rishabh Pant their skipper for IPL 2021. Even though the Mumbai batsman has recovered in time for the second leg of IPL 2021, DC have decided to continue with Pant as their captain for the remainder of the tournament.

Speaking about the return of Shreyas, Rabada said that the batsman is a phenomenal player and great for the balance of the side.

"It's awesome to have Shreyas back. He's a phenomenal batter and an integral part of our team. He's good for the balance of the team. I'm sure he's itching to play. He seems to be in good spirits and he seems to be hitting the ball well," added Rabada.

DC played their maiden IPL final last season but ended up losing to Mumbai Indians (MI), who claimed a record fifth title.

DC have to give their best shot to win the IPL trophy this season, according to Rabada.

"We've had unfinished business since the day the Delhi Capitals didn't win a final. We are coming back after a break and it's just one final stretch for us. Hopefully, we can do it for our fans and our families this season. We are just going to give it our best shot. The guys believe that they can do it so that's a great sign," said Rabada, who has been a part of the Delhi franchise since 2017.