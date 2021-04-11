IPL 2021: Jos Buttler credits MS Dhoni for emergence of wicketkeeper-captains in India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Jos Buttler has credited MS Dhoni for the development of so many wicketkeeper-captains from India.

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a total of four wicketkeepers are leading their respective sides. While Dhoni is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. The other two 'keeper-captains are Sanju Samson (RR) and KL Rahul (Punjab Kings).

"I am sure MSD (Dhoni) has something to do with the sixth sense and breeding of wicketkeepers who can captain. He obviously has been a fantastic captain and there are lots of players who want to follow his footsteps," Buttler was quoted by PTI, as saying ahead of RR's first game.

RR are set to kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign by facing Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"I think a wicketkeeper has a brilliant view of the game. That can add to your decision making as you can see first-hand how the wicket is behaving and the way bowlers are bowling," the English wicketkeeper-batsman further added.

After releasing Steve Smith ahead of the IPL auction 2021, RR named Samson as the franchise's new skipper Speaking about Samson, Buttler said the Kerala batsman a "calm person" and is sure that he would bring in a lot of "passion" in his leadership.

"We have lots of variety in the team this season with some world-class all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Chris Morris and a new captain. Sanju (Samson) is a very exciting player and has a long affiliation with the franchise. He is a very calm person and likes to have fun. I am sure he would try and get across that to the team. There will be a lot of passion in his leadership. I strongly believe Ben Stokes will be the X-factor for our team in this season," added Buttler.

RR finished at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2020 in UAE and will look to turn tables around in the underway season.