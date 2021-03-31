IPL 2021: MS Dhoni helps players improve their game, says CSK’s new member Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Moeen Ali has said every player in the world wants to play under MS Dhoni's captaincy as he helps them improve their game.

CSK signed Moeen at the mini players' auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for INR 7 crore. The English all-rounder made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018 and spent three seasons under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Moeen, along with his compatriot Sam Curran, joined the CSK squad through a bubble-to-bubble transfer in Mumbai on Monday.

IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9 and former Indian cricketer Dhoni will return to action as CSK's captain.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting. It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that," Moeen was quoted by CSK's website, as saying in an interview.

Moeen went on to explain that CSK's way of working around things differentiates them from other teams.

"At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here. I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything, from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," the 33-year-old all-rounder added further.

CSK players are currently training in Mumbai as their opening encounter of IPL 2021 is at the Wankhede Stadium against last year's runners up Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10. Before shifting to Mumbai, Dhoni and Co had begun their practice in Chennai on March 8.

After the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI), the Dhoni-led CSK are the second-most successful team in the IPL, having lifted three titles. Apart from these two sides, only Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the trophy twice, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the IPL title one time each.